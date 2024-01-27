Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan emerges as the winner at the 2024 Filmfare Awards, securing the Best VFX Award. The movie stands out for its thrilling action sequences and stunts. Atlee's film captivates audiences with its remarkable visual effects, earning recognition at the box office, and now it has also secured an award at the 69th award ceremony. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Suhana Khan and Other Celebs Attend SRK's Film Special Screening in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Jawan Wins VFX Award:

