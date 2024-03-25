According to reports, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot on March 23 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kick-started on March 20. Reportedly, producer-writer Kanika Dhillon, Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and others attended the wedding. Taapsee Pannu Ties the Knot With Long-Term Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in an Intimate Wedding- Reports.

Pavail shared a photo on his Instagram a couple of days ago, and reportedly, it is from Taapsee's wedding. The photo showed Taapsee's sister Shagun, Pavail, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and other guests. He had captioned the pic, 'Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are'. Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Reports: Actress Seen Wearing Sindoor in UNSEEN Pic From Holi Celebration.

Check Out Pavail Gulati's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavail Gulati (@pavailgulati)

Another guest shared a group photo on Instagram.

Celeb Guests at Taapsee Pannu's Wedding

Celeb guests at Taapsee Pannu's wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On Sunday, Kanika Dhillon, who has worked with Taapsee Pannu, in Haseen Dillruba, shared a bunch of photos on Instagram, flaunting her saree look, without revealing anything. However, in her caption, she added the hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadi.' Her husband Himanshu Sharma was also a part of Taapsee's wedding. The backdrop of Kanika's photos gives a glimpse of the wedding venue.

Check Out Kanika Dhillon's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Dhillon (@kanika.d)

Taapsee is yet to react to her wedding reports.

