Rashmika Mandanna performed the songs "Sami Sami" and "Naatu Naatu" at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony. Wearing a beautiful chaniya choli and Maharashtrian saree style, she put on energetic performances that definitely entertained the crowd. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh Performs 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Kesariya' and 'Channa Mereya'; Leaves Fans Enthralled!

Watch Rashmika's Performances Here:

Sami sami song by Rashmika 🔥🔥 Pushpa hawa ipl lo 🔥😎🤙#IPL2023OpeningCeremony @iamRashmika @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/wuiONQad0E — Stylish 🌟 Shiva goud AA Dhf (@ShivagoudAA) March 31, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna performance in IPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/yMtGDsRfuf — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2023

