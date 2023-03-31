Arijit Singh is live at the IPL opening ceremony and he is performing his hit songs "Jhoome Jo Pathaan", "Kesariya", "Channa Mereya" and "O Fakira" at Narendra Modi Stadium. The crowd seemed elated at hearing their fave sing live. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Lits Stage On Fire With Performance On 'Sami Sami' Soundtrack.

Check Out Arijit's Live Performance:

Arijit Singh singing Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the #IPL2023OpeningCeremonypic.twitter.com/Uac5x3as99 — r ✰ (@itzzRashmi) March 31, 2023

Arijit Performs Kesariya

Arijit Singh show at IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/FQuKHvWUwg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

O Fakira Live Performance

Beginning the Ceremony with Channa Mereya

