Javed Akhtar responded to Sandeep's comments on Mirzapur. In a conversation with Mojo Story, he said he felt honoured and appreciated Vanga's response. In his 53-year career, Sandeep couldn't find any objectionable content in films or scripts. He had to resort to a TV serial produced by Farhan's company. Javed felt flattered by this and remarked, "In 53 years of your career, you couldn't find anything objectionable? What a shame." Was Flattered when 'Animal' Director Retaliated: Javed Akhtar on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Remarks.

Here's What Javed Akhtar Said

