In a highly anticipated intellectual clash today, December 20, veteran lyricist and outspoken atheist Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi engage in a debate over whether the God exists. People can watch live streaming of the debate, titled "Does God Exist?" on the official YouTube channel of The Lallantop. Scroll down to watch the "Does God Exist?" debate between Javed Akhtar and Mufti Shamail Nadwi online. ‘Any Stretch of Imagination I Can’t Accept…’: Javed Akhtar Condemns Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Pulling Hijab of Newly Appointed AYUSH Doctor, Demands Apology (View Post).

Watch Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadwi Intellectual Clash Over the God's Existence

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