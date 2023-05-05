Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is already riding on the success of Pathaan and now the actor will be seen in yet another actioner titled Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the highly anticipated SRK movie was slated to release on June 2 but reports suggest that Jawan will now hit theatres on August 25. The delay is due to the pending VFX work in the film's post-production. Jawan Postponed: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Actioner to Release in August Instead of June – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#JAWAN WILL NOW RELEASE ON AUGUST 25, 2023! #ShahRukhKhan𓀠's highly anticipated mass action entertainer has been POSTPONED from its 2nd JUNE release and will now come out in theatres two months later on AUGUST 25... Official Announcement soon! pic.twitter.com/NNlfaNCTRT — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)