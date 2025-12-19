A heartbreaking video going viral on social media shows martyred Special Operations Group (SOG) Jawan Amjad Ali Khan's daughter bidding a tearful goodbye to her father. A few days ago, the wreath-laying ceremony for martyred SOG Jawan Amjad Ali Khan was held at District Police Lines in Udhampur. It must be recalled that SOG Amjad Khan lost his life during an ongoing encounter in the Sohan area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The video, going viral on social media, shows Khan's one-year-old daughter crying after seeing her father's body and saying, "Papa, Papa". Meanwhile, the J&K Police condoled Khan's death. In a post on X (formerly Twittee), they wrote, "Heroes Never Die! Nalin Prabhat, DG-P, and All Ranks of J&K Police, salute the martyrdom of Ct Amjid Ali Khan, who made the supreme sacrifice, whilst combatting Pakistani terrorists, in the forest of Soan, Distt Udhampur. We share the pain and the grief of the martyr's family."

Martyred SOG Jawan Amjad Ali Khan's Daughter Breaks Down in Udhampur

From the silent tears of a child to the quiet strength of a grieving family, the story of #Kashmir is written in sacrifice. Amjad Khan of the @JmuKmrPolice , a devoted Muslim and a martyr, laid down his life for this nation, India, leaving behind a young daughter who will grow… pic.twitter.com/KAaWCIdIuI — Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) December 18, 2025

Young Daughter Bids Goodbye to Her Martyred Father

From the silent tears of a child to the quiet strength of a grieving family, the story of #Kashmir is written in sacrifice. Amjad Khan of the @JmuKmrPolice , a devoted Muslim and a martyr, laid down his life for this nation, India, leaving behind a young daughter who will grow… pic.twitter.com/KAaWCIdIuI — Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) December 18, 2025

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