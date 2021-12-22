Jugal Hansraj had made his acting debut as a child artist with Shekhar Kapur’s film Masoom that had released in 1983. It was the ace filmmaker’s birthday on December 6 and the actor decided to wish him in the most beautiful manner. He crooned to the song “Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi” composed by the legendary RD Burman and wished the director. His soulful rendition not just won netizens’ hearts but it has gone viral on internet. One just can’t stop praising Jugal’s voice. The actor while sharing this post on Instagram mentioned in the caption, “Been a while.. thought I’d give this one a try. It was a tough one!” He has uploaded the entire video on his YouTube channel.

Jugal Hansraj’s Version Of Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi

So True

One of my favorite childhood movie and how beautifully sung by Jugal Hansraj. #Masoom pic.twitter.com/ehT39Pnuz5 — AnuNaganathan 🇮🇳😷 (@AnuNaganathan) December 19, 2021

A Perfect Treat Indeed

Mashallah indeed #JugalHansraj and the song after all these years ❤️ medicine YOU ☺️ at #MyCoffeeChats ☕️ https://t.co/25MOxSD9Vf — Hima (हिमा) (@himabista) December 22, 2021

Just Can’t Stop Praising

Superb! What a nice voice Jugal Hansraj has. Wonder why he never did playback. Frankly, I like this one better now than Anup Ghoshal’s original! With all due respect to the great Bengali singer. — Santosh_Aiyer (@SantoshAiyer) December 20, 2021

