The 54th International Film Festival of India has commenced in Goa with a dazzling red-carpet ceremony, thronged by popular celebrities and dignitaries. Popular film personalities joined Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports in gracing the occasion. Sunny Deol, Khushbu Sundar, Shahid Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Shreya Ghoshal, Divya Dutta, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Aparshakti Khurana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Shekhar Kapur were among the celebrities who attended the opening ceremony. 54th International Film Festival of India: Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor to Perform at the Event; Michael Douglas to Receive Satyajit Ray Excellence!

Anurag Thakur With Shahid Kapoor

On the glitzy red carpet, Honourable Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri @ianuragthakur enters with stellar @shahidkapoor and other stars of Indian cinema, transforming the ambience and elevating it to a whole new level! #IFFI54 pic.twitter.com/cohy2lBEIx — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Sunny Deol

Here's a glimpse of phenomenal @iamsunnydeol, the one who needs no introduction, at the red carpet of opening ceremony of #IFFI54. His presence has completely transformed the vibe here! pic.twitter.com/FJbKz3GIt1 — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Anurag Thakur With Divya Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Shreya Ghoshal

Happy faces at #IFFI54 as Honourable Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Sports greets IFFI guests on the Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/3JED5wDgbq — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Khushbu Sundar

The splendour of #IFFI54 is heightened as the elegant Indian actor @khushsundar graces the red carpet during the opening ceremony. Let's celebrate cinema together in the coming days! pic.twitter.com/YHC96hWF9b — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Shekhar Kapur

Excitement fills the air- #Padmashree and renowned filmmaker @shekharkapur is in the house! His presence on the red carpet in the #IFFI54 in Goa adds an extra touch of elegance to the atmosphere! pic.twitter.com/bHbWs3tCSj — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Catching Dust Team

It’s a congregation of stars here at #IFFI54 as the cast of the opening film “Catching Dust” adorn the red carpet at the opening ceremony in Goa. Experience this magnetic celebration continuing for the next 8 days. pic.twitter.com/wL6ETPwqq6 — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Sanjay Mishra

Seize the opportunity to witness the stalwart, @imsanjaimishra at #IFFI54, as he graces the festival with his film "Vadh." Meet the entire team on the 22nd of Nov for this incredible cinematic experience in Goa. pic.twitter.com/zy39q3H3TA — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

Union Minister Lighting Inaugural Lamp

The Hon’ble Union Minister of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur, lit the auspicious lamp at the inauguration of Film Bazaar. This marked the grand opening of the 17th edition of the Film Bazaar, taking place from 20th to 24th Nov in Goa.#IFFI54 pic.twitter.com/Nps7U92dpf — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2023

