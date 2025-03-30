A tragic incident unfolded at Panjab University during a concert by singer Masoom Sharma, resulting in the fatal stabbing of a student and injuries to two others. The deceased, identified as Aditya Thakur, hailed from Himachal Pradesh, with his family residing in Talwara, Hoshiarpur. He was allegedly attacked during a dispute at the event. Two other students, Anirudh and Arjun, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the altercation and are working to identify those responsible. Cockroaches in Food, Stale Vegetables Found at Panjab University Canteen in Chandigarh; Video Goes Viral.

@sirajnoorani

During Masoom Sharma’s Concert

Two other students, Anirudh and Arjun, were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Police have registered a murder case and started an investigation. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 30, 2025

