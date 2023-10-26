Kangana Ranaut, who is known for being super opinionated online, recently slammed political leader Subramanian Swamy after he criticised her appearance as Chief Guest at Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi. It all started when a X user posted a photo of Kangana in bikini. To which, Swamy questioned her being invited for Ravan Dahan at Ramlila. However, the Tejas star did not kept mum and gave it back to the politician in style saying, "deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body making you sound like a pervert." Check out their online war below. Tejas Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Kangana Ranaut's Aerial Action Thriller.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Subramanian Swamy:

With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing… https://t.co/dEcqamn7qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2023

