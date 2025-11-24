Wing Commander Afshan on Sunday, November 23, paid her last respects to her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show 2025. The crash occurred on November 21, 2025, when the jet plunged to the ground during a negative-G maneuver, erupting into a massive fireball on impact. The Indian Air Force confirmed Wing Commander Namansh Syal's demise. The last rites of Wing Commander Namansh Syal were performed on Sunday at his native village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The last rites were performed in accordance with all traditional practices, including the gun salute, procession, and wreath-laying ceremony. IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Video Surfaces.

Tejas Fighter Jet Crash in Dubai

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal brought to Kangra airport. He lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai. Wing Commander Namansh Syal's family members, including his wife, Wing Commander Afshan, were also present. pic.twitter.com/YLSvk6mvWg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Wing Commander Afshan Akhtar Gives Tearful Goodbye to Husband Namansh Syal

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, martyred at the Dubai Air Show, have reached Gaggal Airport. His wife and daughter have also arrived. The mortal remains will be taken to his native village, Patiyalkad, with full military honors,… pic.twitter.com/gBkwDWSWWS — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2025

