Today, November 22, the Indian Air Force (IAF) took to social media to condole the loss of its pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in a Tejas Fighter Jet crash during the Dubai Air Show. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IAF said that pilot Namansh Syal was a dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional who served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty. "His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy," the post added. It must be recalled that the Indian Air Force announced the death of the pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, November 21. Tejas Fighter Jet Crash in Dubai: Kamal Haasan Condoles Death of IAF Pilot Namansh Syal Killed in Crash at Dubai Air Show.

IAF Mourns Loss of Pilot Namansh Syal Killed in Tejas Fighter Jet Crash

The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show. A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill… pic.twitter.com/1XytMiFWsG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Indian Air Force). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)