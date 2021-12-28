This particular video shared by Farah Khan will leave you in splits. She has once again taken a dig at Karan Johar’s sartorial choice and how. The two share a great camaraderie and so one would often spot the two poking fun at one another over their looks. In the latest video, Farah asks KJo to describe his outfit, to which he states, “Hi, good evening, namashkar, I am wearing an oversized silhouette, it’s oversized, baggy, athleisure. Now, it is oversized and that’s the new thing. Any other tips, please contact me because you need desperate help.” But Farah labels the designer outfit as a ‘parachute’. Even Janhvi who was present there couldn’t control her laughter and she asked Karan, “Is this oversized enough for you?” to which he replied, “No, you are looking really chic in uber athleisure yourself.”

Farah Khan Trolls KJo For His Sartorial Choice

