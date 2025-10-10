Apoorva Mukhija, famously called The Rebel Kid, is all set to return to the digital space with her new chat show Spice It Up, streaming soon on JioHotstar Sparks. In a short video shared by the platform, Apoorva teased her audience about the show, promising “spicy talks” with her celebrity friends. The official caption read, “Things are about to get spicy! You have been warned. Spice It Up | Coming Soon | JioHotstar Sparks Watch for Free.” Apoorva recently appeared on Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors on Prime Video, is known for her bold and engaging personality. The upcoming show promises entertaining, candid conversations, giving viewers a fresh and lively chat show experience. ‘Karegi Kya Ye Stage Pe?’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Announces India Tour in October 2025, Confused Netizens Question the Purpose Behind It (View Post)

Apoorva Mukhija Announces New Chat Show – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

