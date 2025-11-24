Bollywood’s beloved icon Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving the film fraternity and millions of fans heartbroken. The 89-year-old actor, who had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 and later discharged, spent his last days surrounded by family at home. Fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an unforgettable era in Indian film history. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his grief, writing, “It is an end of an era… He will always remain a legend of Indian cinema, loved by everyone in our industry. His blessings, his hug, and his warmth will be missed more than words can describe.” Karan added, “There will always be only one Dharamji… The heavens are blessed today. Abhi na jao chhodke… ke dil abhi bhara nahi.” Om Shanti. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness - Reports; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Karan Johar Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise With Heartfelt Tribute – See Post

