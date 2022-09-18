After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's massive success, Kartik Aaryan's stardom has doubled up and how. The lad has become popular among people of all age groups and it's really a big deal. Now, a video shared by paparazzi has gone viral online which sees Kartik clicking pics with a little fan who screamed and cried upon seeing the actor at Jodhpur airport. That's not it, as Aaryan also signed an autograph for the boy. Kartik Aaryan’s Fan Stands Outside His House and Screams His Name, Actor Shares the Video on Social Media (Watch).

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

