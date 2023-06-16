In the early hours of Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt was caught by the paparazzi as she arrived at Mumbai airport. She looked fashionable in a vibrant, multi-colored crochet heart cardigan paired with jeans. Her destination was Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she would be attending the Netflix Tudum 2023 event as part of the cast for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone. Coincidentally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted at the airport during the same time, although their destination remained undisclosed. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and the Vicky-Katrina duo crossed paths and even spent some time together while waiting for their respective flights. A video circulating on the Internet captures the moment when Alia, Katrina (her co-star from Jee Le Zaraa), and Vicky were seen relaxing and chatting in the First Class lounge at Mumbai Airport. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Makes Debut in a White Gown With Pearl Embellishment! (View Pics).
Check Out The Viral Video Here:
Katrina, vicky and Alia her next JLZ costar at Mumbai airport yesterday#katrinakaif #Vickykaushal #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/CXurLEzxnv
— myqueenkay (@myqueenkay1) June 15, 2023
