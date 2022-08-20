Veteran film producer KC Sharma died on Friday (August 19) night after suffering a heart attack. He was 89. His son Anil Sharma confirmed the demise on Twitter by sharing a condolence message. "For the peace of his holy soul. Prayer is requested. Green Om Tatsat! Oh peace," he wrote. Peter Brook, Visionary British Theatre and Film Director, Dies at 97.

मेरे परम पूज्य पिता जी,कृष्ण भक्त श्री किशन चंद्र शर्मा जी,कल जन्माष्टमी की रात्रि में,अपने अर्राध्यदेव भगवान श्री कृष्ण के चरणो में विलीन हो कर गो-लोक यात्रा को प्रस्थान कर गए हैं आप सब से उनकी पवित्र आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना का अनुरोध है । हरी ओम् तत्सत ! ओम् शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8xOpdJcsp9 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 20, 2022

