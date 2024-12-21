The Bollywood film Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, was released in the theatres on Friday (December 20). Directed by Anil Sharma, the family drama opened to mixed responses from both audiences and critics. As per the latest box office updates, Vanvaas minted just INR 73 lakh in India on Day 1. The movie needs to buckle up and perform well in the coming days, especially with the Christmas holiday bringing the release of Varun Dhawan's biggie, Baby John. Vanvaas also stars Rajpal Yadav, Simrat Kaur, Khushbu Sundar, and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others, in key roles. Produced by Anil Sharma and Suman Sharma, Vanvaas was reportedly made on a budget of INR 30 crore. ‘Vanvaas’ Movie Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Family Drama is Trapped in Its Outdated Story-Telling! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Vanvaas’ Box Office Update

#Vanvaas opens to a lackluster start, as anticipated, with #Pushpa2 and #Mufasa dominating the #Boxoffice and capturing a significant share of audience footfalls.#Vanvaas is completely dependent on word of mouth to change its fortunes... A significant turnaround is essential;… pic.twitter.com/A2VW2ehUqF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2024

