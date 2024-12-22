Filmmaker Anil Sharma's latest release, Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, was released in the theatres on Friday (December 20). The family drama received mixed responses from audiences and critics, making a poor start at the box office with INR 73 lakh. However, after an underwhelming Day 1, the collections of Vanvaas saw slight improvement on Day 2. According to the latest box office updates, Vanvaas collected INR 1.02 crore on its first Saturday, taking the total collections to INR 1.75. The film needs a big jump in numbers on Sunday (December 22) to improve things as the Christmas holiday (December 25) is locked by Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Vanvaas also stars Simrat Kaur, Khushbu Sundar, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. ‘Vanvaas’ Movie Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Family Drama is Trapped in Its Outdated Story-Telling! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Vanvaas’ Box Office Update

#Vanvaas shows improvement on Saturday, witnessing an upward trend after a lackluster opening... However, the crucial big jump, essential to compensate the weak start, is missing. The 2-day total is extremely low and it *must* capitalise on Sunday to recover lost ground.… pic.twitter.com/tMKtDeESP5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)