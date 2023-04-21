Is Salman Khan's latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan worth watching in theatre? Now, if you happen to be a bhaijaan fan, it's a yes, or else it's better if you skip it. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the actioner had high hopes attached to it, but going by the reviews from FDFS, the movie is a disappintment. Apart from Salman Khan, KBKJ also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal among others. Having said that, just in case, you are going for KBKJ in cinema halls near you, we recommend you read the review roundup of the film below. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

TOI: "This Salman Khan starrer once again plays to the gallery for his die-hard fans. It is a larger-than-life actioner with brutal violence and tons of drama. The problem is that it entertains only briefly. Too many characters, an unimpressive soundtrack, and most of all a weak screenplay that doesn't match up to Salman's star power is what lets the film down."

India Today: "While there is nothing much to talk about the plot, director Fahad Samji's film relies heavily on bloody action with little regard for logic. The first half is tedious, with unsuccessful attempts at humor and overly loud performances."

Watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer:

Movie Talkies: "Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Tasha Bhambra took everything from the cringe classic and then tried to give it a new twist in the end, but it was too late by then. The dialogues are irritating as hell. It’s just getting worse after Race 3 and Radhe for Salman Khan fans."

Times Now: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a film for Salman Khan fans. It is a no-brainer, full maar-dhaar, naach-gaana, dance-shance wala entertainer. If you look very, very closely, there's a story. And when you find it, it is like finding the almighty him/herself. But, like most things Bhaijaan does, KKBKKJ dil mein aata hai, samajh mein nahi."

