Salim Khan Hospitalised in Mumbai: Salman Khan Seen Visiting Father at Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video)
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed, Salman Khan was seen visiting his father amid tight security. The Khan family has not yet released an official statement, and fans are hoping for his speedy recovery.
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Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The reason for his hospitalisation has not been made public so far, and the family has remained silent on the matter. Visuals shared by paparazzi showed Salman Khan arriving at the hospital to visit his father. Dressed in a black T-shirt and pants, the actor appeared concerned and was accompanied by heavy security. Salim Khan, one half of the legendary Salim-Javed duo and father to Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, lives close to the hospital at Galaxy Apartments. Fans across the country have begun sending prayers and good wishes, hoping for the veteran writer’s speedy recovery.
Salim Khan Hospitalised - Watch Video
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Salman Khan Visits Lilavati Hospital - Watch Video
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Salman Khan Visits Lilavati Hospital - Watch Video
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).