Salim Khan Hospitalised in Mumbai: Salman Khan Seen Visiting Father at Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video)

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Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The reason for his hospitalisation has not been made public so far, and the family has remained silent on the matter. Visuals shared by paparazzi showed Salman Khan arriving at the hospital to visit his father. Dressed in a black T-shirt and pants, the actor appeared concerned and was accompanied by heavy security. Salim Khan, one half of the legendary Salim-Javed duo and father to Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, lives close to the hospital at Galaxy Apartments. Fans across the country have begun sending prayers and good wishes, hoping for the veteran writer’s speedy recovery.

Salim Khan Hospitalised - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan Visits Lilavati Hospital - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan Visits Lilavati Hospital - Watch Video

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (viralbhayani Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).