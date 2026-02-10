BJP MLA Nitesh Rane made a highly controversial statement today, February 10. While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane questioned the Hindu credentials of Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Nitesh Rane said that "Salman Khan is a bigger Hindu than Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, Rane made the statement while slamming the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader over his absence at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary in Mumbai. Nitesh Rane justified his statement by pointing out that Khan had the courage to attend the RSS event. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Attend RSS 100-Year Celebration Event in Mumbai (View Pics).

Nitesh Rane Says Salman Khan Is a Bigger Hindu Than Uddhav Thackeray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

