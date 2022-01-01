It's indeed a very happy new year for Mohit Raina. On a shocking and surprising note the Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev actor took to his Instagram and announced that he married Aditi on an intimate ceremony. The Mumbai Diaries 26/11 actor shared beautiful pictures from his wedding ceremony and wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit." And just after the news arrived, fans cannot keep calm and they started pouring with congratulatory messages for him on social media. Mohit Raina And Aditi Are Married! Actor Shares Pictures On Instagram From Their Wedding Ceremony.

