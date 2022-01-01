It's indeed a very happy new year for Mohit Raina. On a shocking and surprising note the Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev actor took to his Instagram and announced that he married Aditi on an intimate ceremony. The Mumbai Diaries 26/11 actor shared beautiful pictures from his wedding ceremony and wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit." And just after the news arrived, fans cannot keep calm and they started pouring with congratulatory messages for him on social media. Mohit Raina And Aditi Are Married! Actor Shares Pictures On Instagram From Their Wedding Ceremony.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

So Happy...

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 💫 I am so happy for him ♥️#MohitRaina pic.twitter.com/qgSacmzvsy — 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤_𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 ✨ (@hello_lovve) January 1, 2022

Favourite...

Wow...

MOHIT RAINA GOT MARRIED. MY MOMO IS MARRIED MAN NOW 🥺😭❤🥺❤😭❤🥺❤😭🥺❤😭❤ MATLAB NEW YEAR PIC MAANGA THA, ISNE JHATKA DE DIA 🥺😭❤@LOVEBUNNYMYEON @itsonlyrimi @zebbie0504 #MohitRaina — Pyaari's Day | Priyasha (@PriyashaPurkay3) January 1, 2022

Surprise...

Well this s indeed a surprise 🤧 Congratulations @mohituraina and Aditi Wish u a great life ahead and years of togetherness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7T5GJiMqgL — 𝓥𝓪𝓻𝓼𝓱✨ (@pheli_dafa_hai) January 1, 2022

Love Forever...

@mohituraina Wish you a very happy married life Mohit, Mahadev bless you both , may the heavens shower all sorts of joy on you, all the best for your life of togetherness ahead, love forever — TINA🍀 (@__ILLUMINATED) January 1, 2022

Happy Forever...

OMG...

