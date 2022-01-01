Here’s one of the biggest surprises for all fan of Mohit Raina! The actor, who is known for his roles in the television show Chehra and in the film Uri - The Surgical Strike, has shared one of the best news to all his fans on the occasion of New Year 2022. The actor has revealed that he is married to Aditi and even shared pictures from their wedding ceremony. Mohit and Aditi indeed look beautiful together.

Mohit Raina And Aditi’s Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

