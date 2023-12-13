Mohit Raina is back with the second part of his acclaimed series, The Freelancer: The Conclusion. The first part of the web series, created by Neeraj Pandey, received amazing response from viewers due to its engaging plot and impressive performances by the cast. The web series also features Anupam Kher. The series is based on the book A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. The Freelancer: The Conclusion will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 15, 2023, at 12 am midnight. The Freelancer – The Conclusion: Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina Share Their Thrilling Journey Behind Making the Closing Chapters of the Series.

Check Out the Trailer of The Freelancer: The Conclusion:

