Neha Sharma, celebrating her birthday, treated fans to a vibrant Instagram post capturing her joyous moments. The photo dump highlighted a colossal birthday cake and delightful times shared with her sister, Aisha Sharma. In the images, Neha indulged in the scrumptious cake, enjoying merry moments with Aisha. For her special day, Neha adorned a stunning neon green strappy dress, exuding chic vibes and adding a touch of glamour to her celebration, marking the occasion with style and joy. Bikini-Clad Neha Sharma Puts Her Hot Bod on Display As Chills by the Beach (View Pics).

See Neha Sharma's Birthday Photo Dump Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

