The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Vikas Kumar, a Junior Works Manager at the Kanpur Ordnance Factory, for allegedly leaking classified information to a Pakistani ISI agent. The accused was reportedly in contact with an agent named Neha Sharma and had been passing on sensitive details related to the ordnance factory. The investigation revealed that Kumar was not acting alone. His associate, Ravindra, was earlier apprehended on March 13 from the Firozabad Ordnance Factory on similar charges. The ATS has been tracking their activities and uncovered evidence of communication between them and the Pakistani intelligence agency. Kanpur Shocker: ‘Boyfriend’ Uses Surgical Blades To Kill Class 12 Girl in UP’s Barra, Calls Victim’s Friend and Confesses to Murder.

Ordnance Factory Official Arrested for Leaking Sensitive Info

