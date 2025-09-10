Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha are the fashion divas of B-Town. Whether outside the gym or at an award function, the sisters never fail to flaunt their style. At the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2025, the Sharma sisters decided to twin in black and fashion sensibilities were on par. While Neha opted for a front cutout jumpsuit, Aisha chose a co-ord set featuring a long skirt and a spaghetti top. They matched the black carpet theme at the award show and posed for pictures together. In a series of pictures and a video, a boomerang gave us a close-up look at Neha’s subtle makeup look that accurately matched her outfit. Who Is Petar Sliskovic? All About Neha Sharma’s Rumoured Boyfriend and Croatian Footballer.

Sharma Sisters Neha and Aisha Twin in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

