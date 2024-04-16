Trinidadian all-rounder Sunil Narine hit his maiden T20 century at Eden Gardens on April 16, 2024, as his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders faced Rajasthan Royals. No one seemed more overjoyed in the crowds than KKR team owner Shah Rukh Khan, who clapped hard and cheered loudly for Narine's century, a video of which is going viral right now. Sunil made his century in 49 balls. Sunil Narine Scores His Maiden Century in T20 Cricket, Becomes Third Kolkata Knight Riders Batsman to Score Century in IPL; Achieves Feat During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match .

Shah Rukh Khan Cheering for Sunil Narine

#ShahRukhKhan is happiest seeing Sunil Narine hitting his first century ❤️👑#KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/crddezLJWU — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 16, 2024

Another Video

Shah Rukh Khan in full mood dancing in joy as Sunil Narine scores his century, 3rd player to do that for KKR 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/7sd10Q9lYq — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 16, 2024

