Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in game number 31 of the IPL 2024 season. RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. But in-form Sunil Narine took on the Royals' bowling attack and hit 13 fours and six sixes to score his maiden century in T20 format cricket. The Experienced all-rounder looked unfazed by changes made by RR’s captain Sanju Samson as the West Indian smashed every RR bowler. He scored a century with a strike rate of nearly 300. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Indian Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami At Eden Gardens During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Sunil Narine Scores Century in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match

Playing his tunes to perfection 🎼 pic.twitter.com/aOWmgeyh09 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)