Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. On the seeing the lovely couple together, paparazzi started calling the duo as ‘Didi and Jija’. Not just that, they even praised RK’s clean-shaven look to which Alia jokingly asked, ‘Mera?’ However, they couldn’t stop showering praises on Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser as well. Ranbir and Alia looked comfy in their casual attires. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Clean-Shaved Look LEAKED From Sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

