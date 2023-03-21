The blockbuster film Pathaan is now all set to hit the OTT platform. The spy thriller Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead will stream on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow, March 22. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Collects Rs 540.98 Crore In India!

Pathaan On Prime

