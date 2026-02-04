BBollywood actress Shamita Shetty’s personal life is once again grabbing attention amid fresh dating rumours. After techno artiste Deepesh Sharma shared a cute post for the actress on her 47th birthday on February 2, netizens became convinced that the two were dating. What caught everyone’s eye was Shamita’s appearance in the photos alongside Deepesh, sparking widespread discussion online. However, the actress has finally rubbished the rumours, calling them “utter nonsense.” Taking to her Instagram story on February 4, the actress cleared the air surrounding her relationship with Deepesh and wrote, "Single and peaceful. Stop being prudes. Misconstruing genuine friendships. Such utter nonsense!" Are Shamita Shetty and Deepesh Sharma Dating? Techno Artiste’s Birthday Post for Bollywood’s ‘Sharara Girl’ Sparks Buzz.

Shamita Shetty Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Techno Artiste Deepesh Sharma – View Post

Photo Credit: Instagram

