Pathaan is still strong in its seventh week at the ticket window! Well, as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer managed to earn Rs 30 lakhs on Thursday (March 16). With this, the total collection of SRK's spy thriller stands at Rs 540.98 crore in India (business includes from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions). Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Troll SRK-Salman Khan Haters (SPOILER ALERT).

Pathaan Box Office Collection Update:

