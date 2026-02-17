Anurag Kashyap’s long-awaited neo-noir thriller Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, is officially set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026, following a three-year delay. In a recent promotional video, Leone and Kashyap addressed the film's journey and the common criticism surrounding the filmmaker’s "cult" reputation. Leone pointed out the irony that projects like Gulaal and Paanch are often labelled cult classics by audiences who have never actually watched them due to their history of being banned or unreleased. Kashyap humorously agreed with this critique, noting that in India, such extensive delays are often rebranded as a "process" rather than a failure. They also discussed his banned 2004 film Black Friday. He confirmed that Kennedy will finally break this cycle, arriving on digital platforms after a successful run at the Cannes Film Festival. The film follows an insomniac ex-cop operating as a contract killer within a corrupt system, marking a definitive home release for the acclaimed director. Why ‘Kennedy’ Stories Are Everywhere Right Now - Crime, Love and Legacy.

Anurag Kasyap’s ‘Kennedy’ Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone To Release on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

