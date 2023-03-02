A long wait of four years finally came to an end on January 25! Shah Rukh Khan was back on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. Needless to say, Pathaan has set the box office on fire as expected and even created records all over India and abroad. On March 2, 2022, the title of the film Pathaan was announced. As the first anniversary of the movie announcement arrived, fans took to social media account to express excitement and nostalgia. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 35: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Rs 1.84 Crore Away From Baahubali 2 to Be Highest Hindi Grossing Film in India, Earns Rs 527.35 Crore Total.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

