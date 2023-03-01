It is no secret that YRF's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead is going for the big kill. The Siddharth Anand espionage film, which released in theatres on January 25, has been dominating both domestic and global box office and inching towards breaking Prabhash starrer Baahubali 2's record to become the highest Hindi grossing film in India. Till now the film has earned Rs 527.35 Crore total. Pathaan: Did Hrithik Roshan's Kabir Refer Shah Rukh Khan's Character Back in War? This Viral Fan Theory Offers Exciting Link to YRF's Spyverse (Watch Video).

