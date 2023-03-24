Pooja Bhatt has shared on Twitter that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She mentioned in her tweet, “Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated.” Kirron Kher Tests COVID-19 Positive; Actress-BJP MP Shares Health Update on Twitter.

Pooja Bhatt On Testing Positive For Coronavirus

And exactly 3 yrs later,I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon 🙏 https://t.co/WmNV6dH97n — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)