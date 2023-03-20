Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.Taking to Twitter, Kirron shared the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested." In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent. Kirron Kher Health Update: Anupam Kher Clears Air, Says ‘She Is Doing Absolutely Fine and Took 2nd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Today’.

Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Hum Tum, Dostana, Main Hoon Na and others.

She is the wife of actor Anupam Kher. Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note to Wish Wife Kirron Kher on Her Birthday.

Check The Tweet Here:

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader.