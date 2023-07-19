Deepika Padukone, a member of SAG-AFTRA, is taking a stand in solidarity with her fellow industry professionals. In a bold move, she has decided to forgo attending the much-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con, where her upcoming movie Project K was scheduled to be launched. The historic strike, initiated by Hollywood's workforce demanding fairer wages and improved working conditions, has cast a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Deepika's decision to skip the event is seen as a powerful statement, reinforcing the importance of unity during this critical time. Hollywood Writers’ Strike: Tom Cruise Joins Actors To Battle Use Of AI and Demand Fair Pay.

Check Out The News Here:

