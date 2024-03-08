Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar took the internet by storm. Now, a new video from the event featuring the bride-to-be Radhika is doing rounds on social media. The viral clip sees Merchant standing before Shah Rukh Khan, the event's host, Radhika, delivering a sweet message to Anant. Quoting a famous line from Om Shanti Om, she said, "Itni shiddat se maine tujhe paane ki koshish ki hai, zarre zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai." Mukesh Ambani Calls Shah Rukh Khan Anant Ambani's 'Godfather' During His Son's Jamnagar Pre-wedding Event (Watch Video).

Radhika Merchant Showers Love on Anant Ambani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)