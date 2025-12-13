Lionel Messi, who is currently in Kolkata for his ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025, met up with Kolkata Knight Riders owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his visit to Salt Lake Stadium. Messi was greeted by Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Abram, in the presence of fellow Argentina members Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi, before meeting Khan, virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue, which was well installed at Sree Bhumi Sporting Club. Messi will further visit Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi as part of his four-city India tour, which finishes on December 15 Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Argentina Legend Virtually Unveils His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata.

Lionel Messi Meets Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata, West Bengal: Actor Shah Rukh Khan meets Argentine football star Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Y2SXKtqoMB — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

