Ranveer Singh will always be Deepika Padukone's biggest cheerleader. He often takes it to social media to appreciate his wife. Today, the actor took to Twitter to share a video of 'choti Deepika'. The video featured a little girl eating a scene from Ramleela. The actor called her a mini version of Padukone. The girl in the video was Rashi Shinde, a Moj creator with a whopping 10 million followers on the app.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄 Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

