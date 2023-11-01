Singer Shubh faced criticism for his London concert where he seemed to make comments about Indira Gandhi's assassination via his choice of clothing. Kangana Ranaut condemned his alleged act on social media. Now, in respone, Shubh, in a lengthy Instagram post, mentioned facing hostility at the concert with things thrown at him. He asked fans to stop spreading hate. Kangana Ranaut had earlier criticised Shubh for seemingly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers at the concert. Shubh wore a hoodie showing the date of the assassination on a map of Punjab, leading to the controversy. He defended himself on social media, asking for an end to negativity and criticism. Kangana Ranaut Slams Rapper Shubh for Allegedly Celebrating 'Cowardly Killing' of Indira Gandhi.

See Shubh's Instagram Story Here:

Rapper Shubh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

See Kangana Ranaut's Post Here:

Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023

