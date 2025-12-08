Amid the IndiGo flight disruptions and cancellations, a picture from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is going viral on social media. Shared by news agency PTI, the picture shows hundreds of luggage of passengers piling up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, the Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory stating that IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. In a post on X, the airport said, "IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience." Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? Old Video Being Circulated With Fake Claim.

Luggage of Passengers Piled Up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating. Looking forward to seeing more nontrivial Machine Learning on these robots. Credit: Boston Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/wnB2i9qhdQ — Reza Zadeh 🇺🇸 (@Reza_Zadeh) December 29, 2020

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)