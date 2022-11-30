A video posted by Raveena Tandon from Satpura Tiger Reserve has gone viral on social media and also invited trouble for the actress. The actress can be seen in close proximity to a tigress while on her safari. The video didn’t go down well with the forest reserve authorities and a probe has been launched. Raveena shared a video of a news clip on the ongoing issue and tweeted saying, “We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video aswell, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling.” Raveena Tandon Invites Trouble After Tiger Heard Growling in Her Safari Video, Probe Launched - Here's Why!

Raveena Tandon On Her Safari Video

Luckily for us ,that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on.We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video aswell, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling. pic.twitter.com/gNPBujbfBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 30, 2022

