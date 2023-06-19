Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's first glimpse is said to be out on June 20. The movie marks the return of Karan Johar to direction and stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead. Now, as per Pinkvilla, RARKPK's teaser will be unveiled by none other than the Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate the 25-year journey of KJO in biz. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Film Teaser To Drop on June 20 at THIS Time, Here’s How You Can Watch It!

Shah Rukh Khan to Unveil RARKPK Teaser:

